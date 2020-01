Transformers: Earthrise Cliffjumper, Hoist, Grapple, Wheeljack & Optimus Prime New St

Via In Demand Toys we can share for you a great new set of stock images of the upcoming new Transformers:*Earthrise figures for your viewing pleasure. We have clear images of the next figures in their two modes and including close-up shots of their accessories: Earthrise Deluxe Cliffjumper Earthrise Deluxe Hoist Earthrise Deluxe Wheeljack Earthrise Voyager Grapple Earthrise Leader Optimus Prime (blue eyes and hands) We are sure you will enjoy these new images revealing more details and parts of these new 2020 molds. Click on the bar to see the mirrored gallery and share your impressions on the » Continue Reading. The post Transformers: Earthrise Cliffjumper, Hoist, Grapple, Wheeljack & Optimus Prime New Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM