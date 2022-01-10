And to top our coverage of the new
*Micro Machines Transformers toys
, it seems we have our first US sighting of some new*Micro Machines Transformers Playset & Vehicle Packs at US retail. Via Autobase Aichi
*we have our first look at these new Micro Machines Tranformers products. These are plastic boxes which can open to become a mini playset for the mystery die-cast vehicle that comes inside. They were found at Target in California for $8.00 each. From what we can see from the image, there are 6 different sets to collect and we can also spot the Bugatti, » Continue Reading.
The post Micro Machines Transformers Playset & Vehicle Packs Found At US Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...