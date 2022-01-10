Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Micro Machines Transformers Playset & Vehicle Packs Found At US Retail
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:21 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,918
Micro Machines Transformers Playset & Vehicle Packs Found At US Retail


And to top our coverage of the new*Micro Machines Transformers toys, it seems we have our first US sighting of some new*Micro Machines Transformers Playset &#038; Vehicle Packs at US retail. Via Autobase Aichi*we have our first look at these new Micro Machines Tranformers products. These are plastic boxes which can open to become a mini playset for the mystery die-cast vehicle that comes inside. They were found at Target in California for $8.00 each. From what we can see from the image, there are 6 different sets to collect and we can also spot the Bugatti, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Micro Machines Transformers Playset & Vehicle Packs Found At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
original transformers g1 jetfire parts Leg Armor, Clip, Arm Guards, Gun, Arm
Transformers
Transformers Decepticon Lockdown - Flip & Change - Age Of Extinction - 2014
Transformers
Transformers ROTF Revenge Of The Fallen Elita-1, Chromia & Arcee complete loose
Transformers
Brand NEW Premium Finish Megatron Transformers War for Cybertron PF-WFC 02 RARE!
Transformers
BRAND NEW Hasbro F0670 Blackarachnia Transformer Cybertron Kingdom Action Figure
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Titans Return Twinferno with Daburu MINT COMPLETE
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers WFC Trilogy Galactic Odyssey Autobot Clones MINT COMPLETE
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:58 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.