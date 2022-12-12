Thanks to 2005 Boards member*RoboW4rrior298*we can confirm that the new*Transformers Legacy Wave 3 Deluxe & Leader And Studio Series Wave 18 Deluxe is out at UK retail. Legacy Transmetal II Megatron,*Pointblank, Dead End, Crankcase, Skullgrin were found at*Walsall Smyths. At the same store, Studio Series SS-93 TLK Hot Rod was spotted but still no sign of this wave partner SS-92 TLK Crosshairs so it could be a solid case. Happy hunting!  
