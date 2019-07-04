|
Transformers: The Manga Volume 1 By Viz Media New Listing On Amazon.com
And just a few days after the Viz Media announcement
of the*Transformers: The Manga Volume 1* in the US, 2005 Boards user*Chris McFeely*found a new Amazon listing
for this upcoming publication. This book is a collection of comic strips that originally appeared in Japanese Magazines, and it was previously available only in Japan through Hero X Comics by Million Publishing. This is our very first opportunity to have access to this material in a proper English translation. You can pre-order this book here
for*$24.99 with a release date on*February 11, 2020 at the moment. It will be » Continue Reading.
