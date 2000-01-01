Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page WANTED: MP Shockwave at TFCon
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:43 AM   #1
zfarsh
Beast Machine
zfarsh's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2013
Location: Oakville Canada
Posts: 455
WANTED: MP Shockwave at TFCon
Will be attending TFCon on Saturday, and looking for a deal on MP Shockwave at the show itself. PM me your best price.


cheers
zfarsh is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Maketoys Downbeat (aka Masterpiece Jazz) 100% Complete
Transformers
Transformers Maketoys Paladin Chaos - The Fallen
Transformers
Inferno - Hasbro/Kenner Transformers Beast Wars (1996) mint in box
Transformers
Transformers IF EX-20R Iron Factory Tyrants Wings Red Starscream Brand NEW
Transformers
Transformers Revenge of the Fallen Leader Class Optimus Prime w/ Bonus gun! MISB
Transformers
Optimus Prime Battle Core White Transformers Combiner Wars. New
Transformers
Transformers Encore #20 Devastator Takara Tomy MISB G1
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:50 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.