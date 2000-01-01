|
|
Today, 08:43 AM
|
#1
|
Location: Oakville Canada
|
WANTED: MP Shockwave at TFCon
Will be attending TFCon on Saturday, and looking for a deal on MP Shockwave at the show itself. PM me your best price.
cheers
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is Off
|
|
|
Donate to Cybertron.ca
|
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:50 AM.