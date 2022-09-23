Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,963

Transformers Earthspark Toyline Packaging Revealed



Coming to us from the currently ongoing Oz Comic Con is our first look at the packaging for the upcoming Transformers Earthspark toyline. The products are out on display and give us a good look at a portion of the toys both in and out of packaging, although we’re expecting to see more later including possible new Deluxe figures. Check out the images after the break and stay tuned for more!



The post







More... Coming to us from the currently ongoing Oz Comic Con is our first look at the packaging for the upcoming Transformers Earthspark toyline. The products are out on display and give us a good look at a portion of the toys both in and out of packaging, although we’re expecting to see more later including possible new Deluxe figures. Check out the images after the break and stay tuned for more!The post Transformers Earthspark Toyline Packaging Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________