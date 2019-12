Beast Wars ?Crossing The Rubicon? Writer Dorothy Catherine “D.C.” Fontana Has Passed

We are saddened to report that script writer & story editor Dorothy Catherine* "D.C." Fontana has died at the age of 80. Articles on Comicbook.com *and Scyandfantasyfanssociety.com *have just confirmed it. While she has been well-known by her involvement in the Star Trek franchise for many years, she became part of the Transformers franchise when she wrote the Beast Wars episode "Crossing The Rubicon" when Blackarachnia became a Transmetal 2. We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.