Goodbye, Toys R Us ? All US Stores to Close
We reported yesterday that the closure of all Toys R Us stores in the US was “likely”
, and unfortunately, we can now confirm that it is a certainty. A few hours ago,*Toys R Us attorney Joshua Sussberg went before bankruptcy judge*Keith Phillips to present plans for the liquidation of all of Toys R Us’ remaining US stores, as well as the corporate headquarters.* It is reported that a part of the plan going before the courts also concerns the Canadian branch of Toys R Us, which is planned to be sold as a part of a package that also » Continue Reading.
More...
