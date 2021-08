Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,052

Transformers Haslab Victory Saber Revealed! Crowdfunding Campaign Live!



And Hasbro has finally revealed our next Transformers Haslab:*Victory Saber!* The heroic Autobot Commander seen in the G1 Japan* Transformers: Victory cartoon. The crowdfunding campaign is live right now and you can support it for $179.99 with a goal of* 11,000 backers. Click here to support Haslab Victory Saber and then share your impressions on the 2005 Board!





