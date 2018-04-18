Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:51 AM
Super_Megatron
Transform Dreamwave 3rd Party Round Up ? Combiner Upgrades and More


3rd Party group Transform Dreamwave have had a busy last few 24 hours. The group has updated with several prototype pictures from multiple projects. There is truly something for everyone to enjoy here. First off, from Oscar Fung’s Facebook page comes a Titans Return Sixshot upgrade kit. The TCW-05 delivers a new head, swords and hands for the leader class Phase sixer. Next up, from Taobao, comes TCW-04. A brand new upgrade kit intended for Unite Warriors Computron. The kit includes hands, feet, chest armor and thigh armor for the combiner. TCW-03 is a similar upgrade kit, &#187; Continue Reading.

