|
Transform Dreamwave 3rd Party Round Up ? Combiner Upgrades and More
3rd Party group Transform Dreamwave have had a busy last few 24 hours. The group has updated with several prototype pictures from multiple projects. There is truly something for everyone to enjoy here. First off, from Oscar Fung’s Facebook page
comes a Titans Return Sixshot upgrade kit. The TCW-05 delivers a new head, swords and hands for the leader class Phase sixer. Next up, from Taobao
, comes TCW-04. A brand new upgrade kit intended for Unite Warriors Computron. The kit includes hands, feet, chest armor and thigh armor for the combiner. TCW-03
is a similar upgrade kit, » Continue Reading.
The post Transform Dreamwave 3rd Party Round Up – Combiner Upgrades and More
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 80s Toy Expo 2018
will be Sunday, April 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.