IDWs Transformers: Galaxies, Issue #9 iTunes Preview
The Reversionists have a plan to bring their world closer to purity and Primus in Transformers: Galaxies issue #9, with associated artwork attached to this post for the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview as reported by TFW2005 member Lucas35. Share your thoughts about this series on the 2005 boards! Creator credits
: Sam Maggs (Author), Bethany McGuire-Smith (Artist), Umi Miyao (Cover Artist), Sara Pitre-Durocher (Cover Artist), Kei Zama (Cover Artist), Josh Burcham (Colorist)
