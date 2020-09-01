Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,280

IDWs My Little Pony / Transformers: 5-Page Preview of Issue #2



It’s Spike and Grimlock’s time to shine as they take on the Decepticons, with TFW2005 member Lucas35 bringing us the 5-page preview of My Little Pony / Transformers issue #2 via Graphic Policy. Check out all the artwork attached to this post, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Ian Flynn (Author), Sam Maggs (Author), Sara Pitre-Durocher (Artist), Casey Coller (Artist, Cover Artist), Tony Fleecs (Cover Artist), Joana Lafuente (Colorist)



