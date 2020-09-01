|
Shockwave Lab SL-83 Upgrade Kit for Generations Selects Rotorstorm
Third party company Shockwave Lab have shared via their Weibo accoun
t images of their next product: SL-83 Upgrade Kit for Generations Selects Rotorstorm. This upgrade kit consists of: 2 new engines/blasters, compatible with WFC blast effects. 4 leg fillers. A nice alternative to improve the new Rotorstorm figure. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but Shockwave Lab products don’t take much time to be available once they share their images. See all the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
