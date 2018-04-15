Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:00 PM   #1
Pascal
Iron Pasc
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 17,234
Question about Trypticon & Costco
Has Trypticon ever been clearanced at Costco Canada last year? I swear to God the last big Transformer they sold there was Devastator?
My BST list is HERE.
Reply With Quote
Today, 01:10 PM   #2
Yonoid
Animated
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 1,732
Re: Question about Trypticon & Costco
Quote:
Originally Posted by Pascal View Post
Has Trypticon ever been clearanced at Costco Canada last year? I swear to God the last big Transformer they sold there was Devastator?
havent seen titans at costco in years.

Typticon was discounted on amazon a number of times, I think in the $135 range.

Ollie's stores in the states he was like $13
https://news.tfw2005.com/2018/04/15/...-ollies-362408
Feedback Thread :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...596#post687596

4 Sale:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=68541

Looking for: Gun/Sword for TR Fort Max,
Reply With Quote
Today, 01:13 PM   #3
Pascal
Iron Pasc
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 17,234
Re: Question about Trypticon & Costco
Walmart lowered it to 114.98 in May 2018, seems to be the lowest it's even been sold in Canada?
My BST list is HERE.
Reply With Quote
Today, 01:16 PM   #4
Pascal
Iron Pasc
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 17,234
Re: Question about Trypticon & Costco
Looks like Devastator was the last clearanced figure at Costco. $69.97 in 2015.
My BST list is HERE.
Reply With Quote
Today, 01:18 PM   #5
Yonoid
Animated
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 1,732
Re: Question about Trypticon & Costco
Dunno about wm

Also TRU had him on clearance and those hasbro coupons were available too

Amazon Price History
This is the price charged for New products when Amazon itself is the seller.

Type Price Date
Current Not in Stock -
Highest * $229.99 Sep 29, 2017
Lowest * $137.97 Dec 24, 2017
Feedback Thread :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...596#post687596

4 Sale:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=68541

Looking for: Gun/Sword for TR Fort Max,
Reply With Quote
Today, 01:20 PM   #6
Pascal
Iron Pasc
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 17,234
Re: Question about Trypticon & Costco
Walmart:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...jujl-GOJbNJusU

It's just that some guy claimed to have seen Trypticon at Costco last year for 79.99. I knew it was BS.
My BST list is HERE.
Reply With Quote
