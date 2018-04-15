Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:00 PM
#
1
Pascal
Iron Pasc
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 17,234
Question about Trypticon & Costco
Has Trypticon ever been clearanced at Costco Canada last year? I swear to God the last big Transformer they sold there was Devastator?
Pascal
Today, 01:10 PM
#
2
Yonoid
Animated
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 1,732
Re: Question about Trypticon & Costco
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Pascal
Has Trypticon ever been clearanced at Costco Canada last year? I swear to God the last big Transformer they sold there was Devastator?
havent seen titans at costco in years.
Typticon was discounted on amazon a number of times, I think in the $135 range.
Ollie's stores in the states he was like $13
https://news.tfw2005.com/2018/04/15/...-ollies-362408
Yonoid
Today, 01:13 PM
#
3
Pascal
Iron Pasc
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 17,234
Re: Question about Trypticon & Costco
Walmart lowered it to 114.98 in May 2018, seems to be the lowest it's even been sold in Canada?
Pascal
Today, 01:16 PM
#
4
Pascal
Iron Pasc
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 17,234
Re: Question about Trypticon & Costco
Looks like Devastator was the last clearanced figure at Costco. $69.97 in 2015.
Pascal
Today, 01:18 PM
#
5
Yonoid
Animated
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 1,732
Re: Question about Trypticon & Costco
Dunno about wm
Also TRU had him on clearance and those hasbro coupons were available too
Amazon Price History
This is the price charged for New products when Amazon itself is the seller.
Type Price Date
Current Not in Stock -
Highest * $229.99 Sep 29, 2017
Lowest * $137.97 Dec 24, 2017
Yonoid
Today, 01:20 PM
#
6
Pascal
Iron Pasc
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 17,234
Re: Question about Trypticon & Costco
Walmart:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...jujl-GOJbNJusU
It's just that some guy claimed to have seen Trypticon at Costco last year for 79.99. I knew it was BS.
Pascal
