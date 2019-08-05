|
Transformers: Botbots Series 3 Complete Profiles, Images & Online Catalog Via Hasbro
As reported in our Botbots Appreciation Thread
, the last update on Hasbro Website
*brought all complete profiles, images and the respective online catalog of the new*Transformers: Botbots Series 3. We have a closer look at all new member of Series 3 tribes: Jock Squad. Music Mob, Lost Bots, Spoiled Rottens, Swag Stylerz, Sugar Shocks, Goo-Goo Groopies, and the new Season Greeters, Arcade Renegades, Playroom Pose. and Fresh Squeezes! We are sure you will have a lot of fun with the new Botbots and their names! To top it all, you can download the Botbots Series 3 catalog as a » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers: Botbots Series 3 Complete Profiles, Images & Online Catalog Via Hasbro Website
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.