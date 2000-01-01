Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:35 PM   #1
Xtreme987
Metroplex
Xtreme987's Avatar
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 4,473
Question about R.E.D figures ?
Okay so R.E.D stands for Robot Enhanced Design but what is so "Enhanced" about these figures ?

From what I've seen with my own eyes & heard from others they don't seem that way. Let me know if you have the answer. I'd like to find out & I bet others would too. Thanx in advance.
Xtreme987 is online now
Old Today, 08:44 PM   #2
Yonoid
Animated
Yonoid's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 1,973
Re: Question about R.E.D figures ?
Enhanced prices?
Yonoid is offline
Old Today, 08:51 PM   #3
CobraCommander
ありがとう任天堂 ಠ_ಠ
CobraCommander's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Terror Drome
Posts: 5,324
Re: Question about R.E.D figures ?
The Design is enhanced, not sure how?
CobraCommander is online now
