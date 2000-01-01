Xtreme987 Metroplex Join Date: Nov 2013 Location: Tilbury, Ontario Posts: 4,473

Question about R.E.D figures ?



From what I've seen with my own eyes & heard from others they don't seem that way. Let me know if you have the answer. I'd like to find out & I bet others would too. Thanx in advance. Okay so R.E.D stands for Robot Enhanced Design but what is so "Enhanced" about these figures ?From what I've seen with my own eyes & heard from others they don't seem that way. Let me know if you have the answer. I'd like to find out & I bet others would too. Thanx in advance.