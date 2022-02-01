|
Today, 12:51 AM
|
#1
|
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
|
Transformers Legacy Core Wave 1 ? Online Retailer Pre-Orders Live
Transformers Legacy has been trickling out across the globe for a bit but tonight gives Wave 1 Core figures their official US Pre-Orders. Hot Rod, Iguanus and Skywarp are now available to snag online with a ship date of May 2022. Read on to check out details and pics. Hit our sponsors below to pick up your copies (! TFSource
,*Entertainment Earth
,*Big Bad Toy Store
,*Robot Kingdom
,*Hobby Link Japan
,*The Chosen Prime
,*ToyDojo
,*
__________________
|
|