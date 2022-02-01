Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:51 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers Legacy Core Wave 1 ? Online Retailer Pre-Orders Live



Transformers Legacy has been trickling out across the globe for a bit but tonight gives Wave 1 Core figures their official US Pre-Orders. Hot Rod, Iguanus and Skywarp are now available to snag online with a ship date of May 2022.
