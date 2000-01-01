Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
>
Wanted Items
WTB MP-19+ (Smokescreen) Pin
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 10:33 PM
#
1
Darkmatter
Insert Funny Here
Join Date: Nov 2018
Location: Ontario
Posts: 174
WTB MP-19+ (Smokescreen) Pin
Hi, I'm looking to buy an MP-19+ (Smokescreen) pin, in its original box.
Send me a PM if you don't mind parting with it.
Thanks!
DM
Darkmatter
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Darkmatter
Find More Posts by Darkmatter
Today, 10:37 PM
#
2
ssjgoku22
Alternator
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 946
Re: WTB MP-19+ (Smokescreen) Pin
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Darkmatter
Hi, I'm looking to buy an MP-19+ (Smokescreen) pin, in its original box.
Send me a PM if you don't mind parting with it.
Thanks!
DM
Has the figure even released yet? I preordered mine from EB Games and the release date hasn't arrived yet. Big Bad Toy Store still have it listed as preorder.
__________________
Sales:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=76165
Feedback
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...ight=ssjgoku22
Last edited by ssjgoku22; Today at
10:42 PM
.
ssjgoku22
View Public Profile
Send a private message to ssjgoku22
Find More Posts by ssjgoku22
Today, 11:08 PM
#
3
predahank
Storing is hoarding
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 1,911
Re: WTB MP-19+ (Smokescreen) Pin
It's been released by takara tomy mall as well as hasbro asia already. I believe only the hasbro asia version comes with the collector pin. Some of the north american etailers will have them as well
__________________
My sales thread
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=61965
My feedback
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=60700
My mancave
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=62609
predahank
View Public Profile
Send a private message to predahank
Find More Posts by predahank
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
FansToys Quietus (Masterpiece Cyclonus)
COMBINER WARS SKYLYNX NISB TRANSFORMERS
Transformers Classics G1 Soundwave w. Laserbeak & Ravage (Commemorative Series)
Transformers Energon 2003 Rapid Run w. Nightcruz and Nightscream Mini-Cons
Beast Wars Transformers Lot AS IS
New Transformers Beast Wars Deluxe Mutant Soundwave Sonar Alligator Bat sealed
Transformers Universe 2003 Autobot Optimus Primal Complete Loose
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
11:31 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.