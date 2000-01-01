Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:33 PM   #1
Darkmatter
Insert Funny Here
Join Date: Nov 2018
Location: Ontario
Posts: 174
WTB MP-19+ (Smokescreen) Pin
Hi, I'm looking to buy an MP-19+ (Smokescreen) pin, in its original box.


Send me a PM if you don't mind parting with it.


Thanks!


DM
Darkmatter
Old Today, 10:37 PM   #2
ssjgoku22
Alternator
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 946
Re: WTB MP-19+ (Smokescreen) Pin
Quote:
Originally Posted by Darkmatter View Post
Hi, I'm looking to buy an MP-19+ (Smokescreen) pin, in its original box.


Send me a PM if you don't mind parting with it.


Thanks!


DM
Has the figure even released yet? I preordered mine from EB Games and the release date hasn't arrived yet. Big Bad Toy Store still have it listed as preorder.
Last edited by ssjgoku22; Today at 10:42 PM.
ssjgoku22
Old Today, 11:08 PM   #3
predahank
Storing is hoarding
predahank's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 1,911
Re: WTB MP-19+ (Smokescreen) Pin
It's been released by takara tomy mall as well as hasbro asia already. I believe only the hasbro asia version comes with the collector pin. Some of the north american etailers will have them as well
predahank
