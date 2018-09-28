Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,149

Transformers Trading Card Game In-Hand First Impressions!



Coming soon from Wizards of the Coast is a new Trading Card Game for our favorite franchise! The TFW2005 team was able to get a hold of the initial sets courtesy of Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast, and today we are sharing our first impressions and some crispy pics of what you can expect inside these packs. At launch, 2 products will be available: the Autobot starter set and 8–card booster packs. The Autobot Starter set comes with everything you need to have a legal–to–play deck, with 4 double–sided oversized character cards and a 40–card battle deck. The packaging



The post







More... Coming soon from Wizards of the Coast is a new Trading Card Game for our favorite franchise! The TFW2005 team was able to get a hold of the initial sets courtesy of Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast, and today we are sharing our first impressions and some crispy pics of what you can expect inside these packs. At launch, 2 products will be available: the Autobot starter set and 8–card booster packs. The Autobot Starter set comes with everything you need to have a legal–to–play deck, with 4 double–sided oversized character cards and a 40–card battle deck. The packaging » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Trading Card Game In-Hand First Impressions! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2018will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.