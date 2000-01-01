Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:49 AM   #1
positivelyken
One Man Gestalt
positivelyken's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Winnipeg, MB
Posts: 2,054
PositivelyKen's 2020 Stuff For Sale~!
Welcome to my 2020 sales thread!

Everything below is collector-owned and has been displayed in a pet-free and smoke-free home. Unless otherwise noted, they are in mint or like-new condition and include all packaging, paperwork, and accessories.

I can meet up locally in Winnipeg or ship items at buyer's cost.

Prices are not set in stone, and I'm happy to make a deal, especially on multiples or lots! Pictures can be provided on request, so please don't hesitate to inquire about anything you like.

For ease of browsing, I will split the list into separate posts as follows:

Post #1 - Messages and updates
Post #2 - Unicron Trilogy (Armada / Energon / Cybertron)
Post #3 - CHUG (Universe / Generations / Reveal The Shield / Fall of Cybertron)
Post #4 - Prime Trilogy (Combiner Wars / Titans Return / Power of the Primes)
Post #5 - Bayverse
Post #6 - TF Prime / RID 2015
Post #7 - Miscellaneous
positivelyken is online now
Old Today, 11:52 AM   #2
positivelyken
One Man Gestalt
positivelyken's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Winnipeg, MB
Posts: 2,054
Re: PositivelyKen's 2020 Stuff For Sale~!
---UNICRON TRILOGY---

ENERGON

Downshift - $12 - MOC
Starscream (G1 colors) - $12 - MOC


CYBERTRON

Scout:
Overhaul - $7 - MOC
Lugnutz - $7 - MOC
Ransack - $7 - MOC

Legends:
Evac - $3 - MOC
Hotshot - $3 - MOC
Vector Prime - $3 - MOC
Galvatron - $3 - MOC
Soundwave - $3 - MOC

*Interested in buying as a lot? PM me!
positivelyken is online now
Old Today, 11:57 AM   #3
positivelyken
One Man Gestalt
positivelyken's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Winnipeg, MB
Posts: 2,054
Re: PositivelyKen's 2020 Stuff For Sale~!
---CHUG---

UNIVERSE

Deluxe:
Sunstreaker - $25 - MOSC


GENERATIONS

Leader:
Jetfire - $45 - MIB

Voyager:
Blitzwing - $25 - MIB
Doubledealer - $25 - MISB
Springer - $25 - MIB

Deluxe:
Armada Starscream - $12 - MOC
Crosscut - $15 - MOSC
Sergeant Kup - $12 - MOC
Hoist - $12 - MOC
Orion Pax - $12 - MOC
Jhiaxus - $15 - MOSC
Megatron (stealth bomber) - $12 - MOC
Scourge - $15 - MOSC

Legends:
Cliffjumper & Suppressor - $10 - MOC
Nemesis Prime & Spinister - $10 - MOC


REVEAL THE SHIELD

Scout:
Windcharger - $10 - MOC

Deluxe:
Bumblebee - $12 - MOC
Fallback - $12 - MOC
G2 Optimus Prime - $12 - MOC
Turbo Tracks - $12 - MOC

Battle in Space box set - $40 - MIB
- Rodimus
- Cyclonus with Nightstick


FALL OF CYBERTRON

Voyager Grimlock - $25 - MIB

Combaticons / Bruticus (5 figures sold as set) - $50 - MOC
- Blast Off
- Brawl
- Onslaught
- Swindle
- Vortex

*Interested in buying as a lot? PM me!
positivelyken is online now
Old Today, 11:59 AM   #4
positivelyken
One Man Gestalt
positivelyken's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Winnipeg, MB
Posts: 2,054
Re: PositivelyKen's 2020 Stuff For Sale~!
---PRIME TRILOGY---

COMBINER WARS

Leader:
Armada Megatron - $50 - MIB
G1 Megatron - $50 - MIB
Ultra Magnus - $50 - MIB


TITANS RETURN

Chaos on Velocitron box set:
- Leader Quickswitch - $50 - loose
- Voyager Laser Prime - $25 - loose

Box with insert and instructions is available with purchase of either/both figures (local pickup only)


POWER OF THE PRIMES

Leader:
Rodimus Unicronus - $50 - MIB

Dinobots / Volcanicus (5 figures sold as set) - $100
- Grimlock - MIB
- Slag - MLC
- Sludge - MLC
- Snarl - MLC
- Swoop - MLC

*Interested in buying as a lot? PM me!
positivelyken is online now
