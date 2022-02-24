Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Micro Machines Transformers Mystery Pack Playset & Vehicle In-Hand Images And Identif


Thanks to 2005 Boards member MountainSound*we have our first in-hand images of the recently revealed*Micro Machines Transformers Mystery Pack Playset &#038; Vehicle. Found at US retail a few days ago out of nowhere, these are plastic boxes which can open to become a mini playset for the mystery die-cast vehicle that comes inside. It’s a nice and detailed playset for its size and they feature ports to connect other Micro Machines playsets. We also know that out of 12 possible vehicles only 6 are Transformers, but*based on the playset code and numbers at the bottom of the packaging &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Micro Machines Transformers Mystery Pack Playset & Vehicle In-Hand Images And Identification Codes appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



