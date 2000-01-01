Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Toysnowman.com PreOrder/Online Sightings
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:18 PM   #1
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 705
Toysnowman.com PreOrder/Online Sightings
TSM is a sponsor so sightings thread is worth while.

it's pay up front with free ship on $99 orders. Great store.

If you never ordered then you can get a 5% off coupon by using my referral link below. Win-win!

http://toysnowman.com/?ReferralCode=07D3504DbOOIcM
__________________
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048

List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504

Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180

Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M
UsernamePrime is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 05:21 PM   #2
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 705
Re: Toysnowman.com PreOrder/Online Sightings
Dead Prime re-release - https://toysnowman.com/collections/t...-optimus-prime


Siege Camera 3 Pack ReRelease - https://toysnowman.com/collections/t...lors-exclusive


toy colour galvatron - https://toysnowman.com/collections/t...gs27-galvatron
__________________
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048

List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504

Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180

Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M
UsernamePrime is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 05:27 PM   #3
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
RNSrobot's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 3,129
Re: Toysnowman.com PreOrder/Online Sightings
Recommended, three orders, all good. They're very transparent and helpful on social media and online.
__________________
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050

"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"
RNSrobot is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 06:00 PM   #4
Yonoid
Nexus Maximus
Yonoid's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 2,204
Re: Toysnowman.com PreOrder/Online Sightings
I used them a few times. Fast shipping and they psck items very well.
__________________
Feedback Thread :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...596#post687596

4 Sale:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=68541

Looking for ER Coneheads
Yonoid is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 06:12 PM   #5
cr3d1t
Beasty
cr3d1t's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2017
Location: Laval
Posts: 353
Re: Toysnowman.com PreOrder/Online Sightings
Toysnowman gets all my transformers money.
__________________
Sale Thread | Want Thread | Feedback Thread
cr3d1t is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Kingdom Deluxe Red Alert
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Seaspray Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Plasma Energy Blaster for Dragsrip of Stunticons
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Mindwipe Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Transformers
Transformers G1 Generations CHUG Deluxe Segeant Kup MOSC
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Sergeant Kup Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Windblade Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:27 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.