Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
Toysnowman.com PreOrder/Online Sightings
Today, 05:18 PM
#
1
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 705
Toysnowman.com PreOrder/Online Sightings
TSM is a sponsor so sightings thread is worth while.
it's pay up front with free ship on $99 orders. Great store.
If you never ordered then you can get a 5% off coupon by using my referral link below. Win-win!
http://toysnowman.com/?ReferralCode=07D3504DbOOIcM
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048
List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504
Feedback:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180
Video tour of my collection:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M
Today, 05:21 PM
#
2
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 705
Re: Toysnowman.com PreOrder/Online Sightings
Dead Prime re-release -
https://toysnowman.com/collections/t...-optimus-prime
Siege Camera 3 Pack ReRelease -
https://toysnowman.com/collections/t...lors-exclusive
toy colour galvatron -
https://toysnowman.com/collections/t...gs27-galvatron
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048
List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504
Feedback:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180
Video tour of my collection:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M
Today, 05:27 PM
#
3
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 3,129
Re: Toysnowman.com PreOrder/Online Sightings
Recommended, three orders, all good. They're very transparent and helpful on social media and online.
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050
"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"
Today, 06:00 PM
#
4
Yonoid
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 2,204
Re: Toysnowman.com PreOrder/Online Sightings
I used them a few times. Fast shipping and they psck items very well.
Feedback Thread :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...596#post687596
4 Sale:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=68541
Looking for ER Coneheads
Today, 06:12 PM
#
5
cr3d1t
Beasty
Join Date: Jul 2017
Location: Laval
Posts: 353
Re: Toysnowman.com PreOrder/Online Sightings
Toysnowman gets all my transformers money.
Sale Thread
|
Want Thread
|
Feedback Thread
