Today, 04:22 PM
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,849
Kingdom Optimus Primal Review
While long over due (way to go distribution) this time we look at the Kingdom iteration of the maximal leader himself, Optimus Primal. How well does he compare to the original and the Power of the primes Optimal Optimus? It's time to find out!

https://youtu.be/FqLKoRLe4Tc
