confirming a totally new brand*Transformers Movie in the works*which is a completely new and different project, not related to the Beast Wars film or the nearly-in-production Bumblebee sequel. According to the information shared*Marco Ramirez, the showrunner of Netflixs Marvel show*The Defenders, is set to write the script while Angel Manuel Soto, who directed last years teen drama,*Charm City Kings, is attached to direct. The new standalone shows Paramounts intent to develop a range of Transformers projects as it seeks to dig deeper into the IPs well as the new age » Continue Reading.
