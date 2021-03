Another Brand New Transformers Movie in Development

Attention! The Hollywood Reporter have just updated an article confirming a totally new brand*Transformers Movie in the works*which is a completely new and different project, not related to the Beast Wars film or the nearly-in-production Bumblebee sequel. According to the information shared*Marco Ramirez, the showrunner of Netflix's Marvel show*The Defenders, is set to write the script while Angel Manuel Soto, who directed last year's teen drama,*Charm City Kings, is attached to direct. The new standalone shows Paramount's intent to develop a range of Transformers projects as it seeks to dig deeper into the IP's well as the new age