Today, 04:10 PM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,314
Another Brand New Transformers Movie in Development


Attention! The Hollywood Reporter have just updated an article confirming a totally new brand Transformers Movie in the works which is a completely new and different project, not related to the Beast Wars film or the nearly-in-production Bumblebee sequel. According to the information shared Marco Ramirez, the showrunner of Netflixs Marvel show The Defenders, is set to write the script while Angel Manuel Soto, who directed last years teen drama, Charm City Kings, is attached to direct. The new standalone shows Paramounts intent to develop a range of Transformers projects as it seeks to dig deeper into the IPs well as the new age

The post Another Brand New Transformers Movie in Development appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



