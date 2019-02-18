|
Zeta Toys Zeta-V Bumblebee Movie Blitzwing Gray Prototype
Via TransFans Facebook
*we have our first look at the gray Prototype of Zeta Toys*Bumblebee Movie Blitzwing. Zeta Toys bring us a*very nice rendition of Blitzwing which seems to be in the right scale compared to Zeta’s**Zeta-V ZV-01 Pioneer
*(VW Beetle Bumblebee). This means he’s considerably bigger than the first Zeta’s Bumblebee. We can see the figure both in robot and jet mode from different angles, so you can spot all pros and cons of the mold at the moment. Keep in mind that this is an early prototype and several changes may be done in the final product. Click » Continue Reading.
