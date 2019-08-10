|
Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Buildings And Background Concept Art By Han Yue
Artist*Han Yue has uploaded, via his Artstation account
, several pieces of*Buildings And Background Concept Art* used for War For Cybertron: Siege promotional materials. We have a detailed look at some amazing Cybertronian backgrounds as well as renders of several buildings used for the final art. Han Yue shares some details about it: My responsibility is using the concept art from design team to creat a environmet include all 3D assets, textures, materials and lighting for green screen shooting. This project was build for Transformers War for Cybertron Siege. The Camera sequence is mainly designed on Center bridge with practial » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Buildings And Background Concept Art By Han Yue
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.