Old Today, 02:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,232
Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Buildings And Background Concept Art By Han Yue


Artist*Han Yue has uploaded, via his Artstation account, several pieces of*Buildings And Background Concept Art* used for War For Cybertron: Siege promotional materials. We have a detailed look at some amazing Cybertronian backgrounds as well as renders of several buildings used for the final art. Han Yue shares some details about it: My responsibility is using the concept art from design team to creat a environmet include all 3D assets, textures, materials and lighting for green screen shooting. This project was build for Transformers War for Cybertron Siege. The Camera sequence is mainly designed on Center bridge with practial &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Buildings And Background Concept Art By Han Yue appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



