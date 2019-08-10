|
Beast Wars Masterpiece Lio Convoy As An EB Games And Zing Exclusive In Australia
Attention fellow Australian collectors! 2005 Boards member*Operative294*is giving us the heads up that*Beast Wars Masterpiece Lio Convoy is available as an EB Games And Zing Exclusive In Australia. Australian fans can now access to pre-orders for Masterpiece Lio Convoy at Zing Pop Culture
or EB Games Australia
*with a AUD $50* deposit of a total price of*for*AUD*$298 ($196.17 approximately). It is expected for release on*February 29th, 2020. A great chance for Australian fans to get this new Masterpiece figure locally. Interested in this figure? Are you not in Australia? Fear not! You can look for a pre-order via our » Continue Reading.
