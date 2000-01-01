Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page ER Fuzer and Blast Master Astro Squad Micromasters Review
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:55 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,726
ER Fuzer and Blast Master Astro Squad Micromasters Review
Blast off to fun...with the Earthrise Astro Squad micromasters. I like these lads, imperfect though they may be. The shuttle mode alone tohugh is pretty excellent!

https://youtu.be/XbME4rQNA5c
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 Triggerbot Autobot Dogfight Action Figure On Card Toy
Transformers
Transformer Takara Tomy Reissue Encore 21 Soundblaster w. Wingthing & Enemy MIB
Transformers
Transformer Takara Tomy Reissue Encore 22 Twincast w. Stripes & Nightstalker MIB
Transformers
Transformers BotCon Timelines 2007 Vector Sigma accessory set MIP
Transformers
Transformers Hunt for the Decepticons HFTD Highbrow LOOSE & COMPLETE
Transformers
Transformers Beast Machines Rattrap LOOSE & COMPLETE
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS THE LAST KNIGHT PREMIER EDITION DELUXE DINOBOT SLUG NEW IN BOX
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:07 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.