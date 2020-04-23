IDW Publishing, home to several titles relevant to these pages including Transformers (2019), Transformers: Galaxies and Transformers vs. The Terminator, unfortunately furloughed
several of its employees including Managing Editor Denton Tipton
and Manager, Creative Development / Senior Editor Tom Waltz
. “Due to the COVID-19 crisis and its impact on market conditions, IDW had to make the difficult decision to furlough several valued staff members beginning April 20th,” IDW Senior PR Manager Keith Davidsen told Newsarama. “The well-being of its staff is of the utmost importance to IDW. Thus, for those furloughed employees, the company will continue to » Continue Reading.
The post IDW Publishing: Furloughs, Due to COVID-19-Related Comics Industry Slowdown
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca