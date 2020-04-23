Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDW Publishing: Furloughs, Due to COVID-19-Related Comics Industry Slowdown


IDW Publishing, home to several titles relevant to these pages including Transformers (2019), Transformers: Galaxies and Transformers vs. The Terminator, unfortunately furloughed several of its employees including Managing Editor Denton Tipton and Manager, Creative Development / Senior Editor Tom Waltz. “Due to the COVID-19 crisis and its impact on market conditions, IDW had to make the difficult decision to furlough several valued staff members beginning April 20th,” IDW Senior PR Manager Keith Davidsen told Newsarama. “The well-being of its staff is of the utmost importance to IDW. Thus, for those furloughed employees, the company will continue to &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW Publishing: Furloughs, Due to COVID-19-Related Comics Industry Slowdown appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



