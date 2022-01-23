Thanks to a report in our California Sightings forum by 2005 Boards member Vector Oracle*we can confirm our first US sighting of the new Transformers Classic Heroes Team Optimus Primal & Grimlock at US retail. First revealed in January this year
, these are new Rescue Bots style molds under the “Classic Heroes Team” logo in simplified 11-inch scale figures for the kiddies. Both were spotted at Macy?s Walnut Creek, California. Happy hunting!
The post Transformers Classic Heroes Team Optimus Primal & Grimlock Found At US Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...