|
He named Optimus Prime ? Comic Book Writer Denny O?Neil Passes Away Aged 81
Today is a sad day for comic book fans around the world. Games Radar
reports that comic book writer Denny O’Neil has passed away of natural causes. aged 81. Mr O’Neil is responsible for writing some of the all-time great comic books a lot of us grew up with. He was best know for his work on Batman for DC Comics, introducing influential characters like Ra’s Al Ghul, as well as writing other influential comics for the publisher including the legendary Green Arrow / Green Lantern teamup story which tackled the problem of drug addiction. Denny O’Neil also worked » Continue Reading.
The post He named Optimus Prime – Comic Book Writer Denny O’Neil Passes Away Aged 81
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca