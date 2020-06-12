Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page He named Optimus Prime ? Comic Book Writer Denny O?Neil Passes Away Aged 81
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,788
He named Optimus Prime ? Comic Book Writer Denny O?Neil Passes Away Aged 81


Today is a sad day for comic book fans around the world. Games Radar reports that comic book writer Denny O’Neil has passed away of natural causes. aged 81. Mr O’Neil is responsible for writing some of the all-time great comic books a lot of us grew up with. He was best know for his work on Batman for DC Comics, introducing influential characters like Ra’s Al Ghul, as well as writing other influential comics for the publisher including the legendary Green Arrow / Green Lantern teamup story which tackled the problem of drug addiction. Denny O’Neil also worked &#187; Continue Reading.

The post He named Optimus Prime – Comic Book Writer Denny O’Neil Passes Away Aged 81 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Binaltech BT-07 Smokescreen WRC 2004 Subaru Impreza Diecast Japan
Transformers
MP-3 Transformers Masterpiece Japan Starscream Mint in box Stickers unapplied
Transformers
Transformers War for Cybertron Siege Phantom Squadron Skywarp MISB MIB SEALED
Transformers
NEW Transformers War for Cybertron Netflix 7" Voyager Decepticon Megatron 3-Pack
Transformers
G1 Transformers Lot PARTS + WEAPONS Starscream Skywarp O. Prime Frenzy Rumble
Transformers
G1 Jazz TRU Reissue FACTORY SEALED Transformers
Transformers
Lot of 5 Transformers Movie 2007 Bonecrusher Jazz Megatron Shockwave Grimlock

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:31 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.