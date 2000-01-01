Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
Are KO titanmasters a thing?
Today, 04:36 PM
#
1
enforcedformula
Generation 1
Join Date: Nov 2020
Location: Canada
Posts: 13
Are KO titanmasters a thing?
I have been recently back collecting and am enjoying the Titans return line. Are there KOs of just the titan masters?
any information would be highly appreciated
Today, 04:39 PM
#
2
Yonoid
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 2,199
Re: Are KO titanmasters a thing?
I never seen any myself. If there are specific ones you're looking for let me know, I have some doubles and some still sealed.
Today, 04:47 PM
#
3
enforcedformula
Generation 1
Join Date: Nov 2020
Location: Canada
Posts: 13
Re: Are KO titanmasters a thing?
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Yonoid
I never seen any myself. If there are specific ones you're looking for let me know, I have some doubles and some still sealed.
Ok Cool! I don't have specific ones I'm looking for currently, just got Fangry and I like the concept.
Today, 04:53 PM
#
4
Yonoid
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 2,199
Re: Are KO titanmasters a thing?
https://tfwiki.net/wiki/Titans_Return_(toyline
)
Here's a list of them all, there was also a Rodimus Head and a Thunderwing Head that only came with a box set.
Today, 04:59 PM
#
5
enforcedformula
Generation 1
Join Date: Nov 2020
Location: Canada
Posts: 13
Re: Are KO titanmasters a thing?
Thanks!
If you have a list the ones your willing to sell and a general idea of what they are priced at I'd be more then willing to take a look. Thanks again for being so helpful��
