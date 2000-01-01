Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:36 PM   #1
enforcedformula
Generation 1
Join Date: Nov 2020
Location: Canada
Posts: 13
Are KO titanmasters a thing?
I have been recently back collecting and am enjoying the Titans return line. Are there KOs of just the titan masters?

any information would be highly appreciated
Old Today, 04:39 PM   #2
Yonoid
Nexus Maximus
Yonoid's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 2,199
Re: Are KO titanmasters a thing?
I never seen any myself. If there are specific ones you're looking for let me know, I have some doubles and some still sealed.
Old Today, 04:47 PM   #3
enforcedformula
Generation 1
Join Date: Nov 2020
Location: Canada
Posts: 13
Re: Are KO titanmasters a thing?
Quote:
Originally Posted by Yonoid View Post
I never seen any myself. If there are specific ones you're looking for let me know, I have some doubles and some still sealed.
Ok Cool! I don't have specific ones I'm looking for currently, just got Fangry and I like the concept.
Old Today, 04:53 PM   #4
Yonoid
Nexus Maximus
Yonoid's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 2,199
Re: Are KO titanmasters a thing?
https://tfwiki.net/wiki/Titans_Return_(toyline)

Here's a list of them all, there was also a Rodimus Head and a Thunderwing Head that only came with a box set.
Old Today, 04:59 PM   #5
enforcedformula
Generation 1
Join Date: Nov 2020
Location: Canada
Posts: 13
Re: Are KO titanmasters a thing?
Thanks!
If you have a list the ones your willing to sell and a general idea of what they are priced at I’d be more then willing to take a look. Thanks again for being so helpful��
