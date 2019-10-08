|
Shockwave Lab SL-60 Upgrade Kit For Cyberverse Ultimate Class Optimus Prime
Third Party company Shockwave Lab
*has shared images of their next upgrade project:*SL-60 Upgrade Kit For Cyberverse Ultimate Class Optimus Prime. Shockwave Lab surprises us with a kit for a Cyberverse Optimus Prime figure. The Ultimate size figure features nice detail and good posability, but it lacked any weapons. This kit brings a nice energy axe and a laser blaster. Great for display and photography. We have no concrete information on price or release date, but Shockwave Lab products are usually available shortly after they show final images. Check all the images after the jump and let us know your » Continue Reading.
