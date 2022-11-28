Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,259

HasLab Deathsaurus Fully Funded



TFW is pleased to report that the highly-anticipated HasLab Deathsaurus figure has now been fully funded! That’s right, Victory Saber’s playmate has made it over the 11k backer mark, with over 14 days remaining. However, there are still the bonus tiers left to unlock: the Living-Metal-Destroying Cannon at 14k backers and the throne at 17k backers. If you’re interested you can secure one for yourself at the



