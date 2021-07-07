|
Takara Premium Finish War for Cybertron Ultra Magnus and Studio Series Megatron Revea
Thanks to Amazon Japan, we now have the reveals for Takara’s Premium Finish War for Cybertron Ultra Magnus
and Studio Series Megatron
. Both items are redecos of their previous releases done up in more detailed paintjobs, with both having more intricate battle damage and wear applied to them. Check out the images after the jump and let us know if you’re interested on the boards!
