Old Today, 08:39 AM   #1
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 3,811
In search of ko Mpm 13 Blackout. Need a website link.
Hello
As the title says.
Would like to order 1.
Any help is appreciated.
Thanks
Jp
Old Today, 09:23 AM   #2
Malechai
Machine War
Malechai's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2019
Location: Ontario
Posts: 248
Re: In search of ko Mpm 13 Blackout. Need a website link.
sorry not familiar with this so just googled ko mpm 13 blackout and found this
https://www.tfsafari.com/products/4t...44242808308013

is that it?
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
