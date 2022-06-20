Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 03:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers Legacy Velocitron Speedia 500 Collection Road Hauler In-Hand Images


Via PrimeVsPrime on Youtube, we can share for you our first in-hand images of the new Transformers Legacy Velocitron Speedia 500 Collection Road Hauler. This upcoming Walmart exclusive figure is a green redeco of Earthrise Voyager Grapple with an alternate ?screaming? face. We have comparison shots next to Kingdom Inferno and the aforementioned Earthrise Grapple. Road hauler sure looks nice in his new deco and the new face give him a lot more expressions for your display. Check all the images after the jump, as well as PrimevsPrime review, and then let us know if your impressions on the 2005 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Legacy Velocitron Speedia 500 Collection Road Hauler In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 04:00 PM   #2
evenstaves
Re: Transformers Legacy Velocitron Speedia 500 Collection Road Hauler In-Hand Images
I like the ER Grapple mold

And this one's got a better head, fixed foot pegs, and a screaming face

So that's a heck yes for me
Today, 04:09 PM   #3
delrue
Re: Transformers Legacy Velocitron Speedia 500 Collection Road Hauler In-Hand Images
AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
Today, 04:45 PM   #4
RNSrobot
Re: Transformers Legacy Velocitron Speedia 500 Collection Road Hauler In-Hand Images
I like the ER Grapple mold

And this one's got a better head, fixed foot pegs, and a screaming face

So that's a heck yes for me
rimelaugh: I don't have any of this mold, I'm in for neon green maniac.
