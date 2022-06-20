|
|
|
Today, 03:40 PM
|
#1
|
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
|
Transformers Legacy Velocitron Speedia 500 Collection Road Hauler In-Hand Images
Via PrimeVsPrime on Youtube, we can share for you our first in-hand images of the new Transformers Legacy Velocitron Speedia 500 Collection Road Hauler. This upcoming Walmart exclusive figure is a green redeco of Earthrise Voyager Grapple with an alternate ?screaming? face. We have comparison shots next to Kingdom Inferno and the aforementioned Earthrise Grapple. Road hauler sure looks nice in his new deco and the new face give him a lot more expressions for your display. Check all the images after the jump, as well as PrimevsPrime review, and then let us know if your impressions on the 2005 » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Legacy Velocitron Speedia 500 Collection Road Hauler In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
|
|
|
Today, 04:00 PM
|
#2
|
Location: les Milles Isles
|
Re: Transformers Legacy Velocitron Speedia 500 Collection Road Hauler In-Hand Images
I like the ER Grapple mold
And this one's got a better head, fixed foot pegs, and a screaming face
So that's a heck yes for me
|
|
|
Today, 04:09 PM
|
#3
|
|
Re: Transformers Legacy Velocitron Speedia 500 Collection Road Hauler In-Hand Images
AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
|
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is Off
|
|
|
Donate to Cybertron.ca
|
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:10 PM.