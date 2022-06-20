Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,458

Transformers Legacy Velocitron Speedia 500 Collection Road Hauler In-Hand Images



Via PrimeVsPrime on Youtube, we can share for you our first in-hand images of the new Transformers Legacy Velocitron Speedia 500 Collection Road Hauler. This upcoming Walmart exclusive figure is a green redeco of Earthrise Voyager Grapple with an alternate ?screaming? face. We have comparison shots next to Kingdom Inferno and the aforementioned Earthrise Grapple. Road hauler sure looks nice in his new deco and the new face give him a lot more expressions for your display.



Via PrimeVsPrime on Youtube, we can share for you our first in-hand images of the new Transformers Legacy Velocitron Speedia 500 Collection Road Hauler. This upcoming Walmart exclusive figure is a green redeco of Earthrise Voyager Grapple with an alternate ?screaming? face. We have comparison shots next to Kingdom Inferno and the aforementioned Earthrise Grapple. Road hauler sure looks nice in his new deco and the new face give him a lot more expressions for your display. Check all the images after the jump, as well as PrimevsPrime review, and then let us know if your impressions on the 2005

