I'm selling a bunch of older toys I have kicking around, looking to get $50 (plus shipping) for all the vintage toys seen, couple Transformers, Hulk Hogan, some mcdonalds toys, Chewbacca, Ghostbusters
I also have some Lego Star Wars Sets I bought this year, looking for $100 bucks for all three sets (plus shipping) All 100% complete, just bought them to build for kicks not long ago.
20th Anniversary Slave 1
20th Anniversary Snowspeeder
X-Wing
Have a couple switch games for sale as well
Zelda Breath of the Wild $50
Zelda Links Awakening $60