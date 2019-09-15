Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,632
Hasbro?s Soundtracks Saturdays ? Tranformers Prime Theme


The official*Transformers YouTube account*has uploaded a new*Hasbro’s Soundtracks Saturdays nusic clip*this time with the*Tranformers Prime Theme. The video features several clips from the Transformers Prime cartoon mixed with the epic Transformers Prime intro by Brian Tyler. Share your impressions on the 2005 Boards where you will also find the previous entries to this official music videos:*Roll Out Sing Along Video By Mount Holly,*Gigantik Sing Along Video By Crash Kings*and*Into The Fire Sing Along Video By Elle Rae*from the Transformers Roll Out album released while back in 2016.

The post Hasbro's Soundtracks Saturdays – Tranformers Prime Theme appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
