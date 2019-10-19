Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,632
Transformers Galaxies Issue #2 ITunes Preview


Via ITunes we can share for you the first preview of the upcoming IDW Transformers Galaxies Issue #2. The Transformers Galaxies series is an spin-off of the new main Transformers ongoing series 2019 featuring -favorite secondary characters and their background story and the first story brings us fan-favorite Contructicons and Devastator of course. On this 3-page preview we see that it's hard to work as a team, even for the Constructicons. This issue is expected for release on October 30, 2019.

The post Transformers Galaxies Issue #2 ITunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________


Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
