Transformers Galaxies Issue #2 ITunes Preview
*we can share for you the first preview of the upcoming*IDW Transformers Galaxies Issue #2. The Transformers Galaxies series is an spin-off of the new main Transformers ongoing series 2019 featuring -favorite secondary characters and their background story and the first story brings us fan-favorite Contructicons and Devastator of course. On this 3-page preview we see that it’s hard to work as a team, even for the Constructicons. This issue is expected for release on October 30, 2019. Read on to see the mirrored pages as well as the great cover A featuring Bombshell by Livio Ramondelli. After that, » Continue Reading.
