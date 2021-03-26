Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Masterpiece MPM-12 Optimus Prime (Bumblebee Movie) Official Stop Motion


Via Kai Lin YouTube Channel*we can share for you a very nice*Transformers Masterpiece MPM-12 Optimus Prime (Bumblebee Movie) official stop motion video for your viewing pleasure. The video gives a closer look to MPM-12 Optimus Prime from several angles in both robot and vehicle mode and a quick view of his transformation sequence. The video also features some action scenes next to MPM-7 Bumblebee and Studio Series Shatter, Dropkick and Blitzwing. Watch the video below as well as some screencaps and then share your impressions on the 2005 Board!

The post Transformers Masterpiece MPM-12 Optimus Prime (Bumblebee Movie) Official Stop Motion Video appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



