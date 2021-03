Transformers Masterpiece MPM-12 Optimus Prime (Bumblebee Movie) Official Stop Motion

Via Kai Lin YouTube Channel *we can share for you a very nice*Transformers Masterpiece MPM-12 Optimus Prime (Bumblebee Movie) official stop motion video for your viewing pleasure. The video gives a closer look to MPM-12 Optimus Prime from several angles in both robot and vehicle mode and a quick view of his transformation sequence. The video also features some action scenes next to MPM-7 Bumblebee and Studio Series Shatter, Dropkick and Blitzwing. Watch the video below as well as some screencaps and then share your impressions on the 2005 Board!