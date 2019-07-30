|
Toyhax.com July 2019 Update
Toyhax
dropped by again and gave us an update for their newest label sets. Here is what Delta Star of Toyhax has to share with us: “Presenting Toyhax’s July 2019 release! We’ll begin with this month’s heavy hitter, our set for Siege Jetfire
! Our blend of greeble, G1 and Macross styled details does this figure wonders. Did you like our upgrades for Siege Starscream
? Thundercracker
and Red Wing
now sport the same kind of additions. Siege Red Alert
looks like a good old fashioned futuristic Lambo fire chief car, Siege Galaxy Optimus Prime’s » Continue Reading.
