Old Today, 08:45 PM   #1
Landstander
Generation 1
Join Date: Jul 2018
Location: North Bay
Posts: 31
Landstanders sales
I am open to negotiating, send me a pm if you are interested.Prices include PayPal fees, insurance, and packing materials. buyer pays shipping. If you have any questions about specific figures just ask, pictures will be provided. All figures are complete with accessories, instructions and card or comic book. All figures have been displayed in their packages, but have been opened unless otherwise stated. Figures are being sold as loose with few transformations, but voyager and leader boxes can be included if you want. I do not have any feedback as a seller yet, but we all have to start somewhere.

Combiner Wars

Legends $8 for one +$5 for each additional

Thundercracker
windcharger
Skywarp
groove
Viper
Rodimus
Huffer
Pipes
Warpath

Deluxe $15 each

Ironhide
Prowl
Mirage
Sunstreaker

Voyager $25 each

Cyclonus
scatter shot solo release
Battlecore Optimus Prime

Leader $30

Armada Megatron

Full combiner $95

Sky Rain - sky lynx wheeljack hound smokescreen trailbreaker wreck-gar

Exclusive $85

SDCC Combiner Hunters Unopened

Titans Return

Legends $8 for one +$5 each additional

Bumble Bee
Wheelie
Cosmos

Deluxe $15 each

Blurr
Scourge
Breakaway
Hot Rod
Krok
Quake

Voyager $25 each

Sentinel Prime
Megatron
Optimus Prime
Broadside

Leader $35 each

Power Master Optimus Prime
Sky shadow
Six shot
Overlord
I stand on land
Last edited by Landstander; Today at 08:48 PM.
