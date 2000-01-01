|
Landstanders sales
I am open to negotiating, send me a pm if you are interested.Prices include PayPal fees, insurance, and packing materials. buyer pays shipping. If you have any questions about specific figures just ask, pictures will be provided. All figures are complete with accessories, instructions and card or comic book. All figures have been displayed in their packages, but have been opened unless otherwise stated. Figures are being sold as loose with few transformations, but voyager and leader boxes can be included if you want. I do not have any feedback as a seller yet, but we all have to start somewhere.
Combiner Wars
Legends $8 for one +$5 for each additional
Thundercracker
windcharger
Skywarp
groove
Viper
Rodimus
Huffer
Pipes
Warpath
Deluxe $15 each
Ironhide
Prowl
Mirage
Sunstreaker
Voyager $25 each
Cyclonus
scatter shot solo release
Battlecore Optimus Prime
Leader $30
Armada Megatron
Full combiner $95
Sky Rain - sky lynx wheeljack hound smokescreen trailbreaker wreck-gar
Exclusive $85
SDCC Combiner Hunters Unopened
Titans Return
Legends $8 for one +$5 each additional
Bumble Bee
Wheelie
Cosmos
Deluxe $15 each
Blurr
Scourge
Breakaway
Hot Rod
Krok
Quake
Voyager $25 each
Sentinel Prime
Megatron
Optimus Prime
Broadside
Leader $35 each
Power Master Optimus Prime
Sky shadow
Six shot
Overlord
