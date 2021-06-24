Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Updated Product Titles for Upcoming Figures ? Collaborative Draculus, Amazon Optimus,


Thanks once again to the ever-reliable Jtprime17, we have a batch of updated product titles for a variety of upcoming Transformers figures. First, for Kingdom, we have Deluxe Shadow Panther, Deluxe Slammer, Deluxe Waspinator, Voyager Tigatron, and Deluxe Pipes. For you Studio Series fans, we have Deluxe ROTF Sideswipe, Voyager BB Thrust, and Voyager TFTM Sweep. There is also a Generations Selects Leader Galvatron and a Shattered Glass Jetfire. However, perhaps most interestingly, it seems the next two figures in the Collaborative line have been confirmed to be Draculus, a Universal Monsters Dracula mashup, and also an Amazon Optimus Prime &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Updated Product Titles for Upcoming Figures – Collaborative Draculus, Amazon Optimus, Kingdom, Studio Series, and More appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old Today, 09:14 PM   #2
Re: Updated Product Titles for Upcoming Figures ? Collaborative Draculus, Amazon Opti
mindwipe retool/repaint
