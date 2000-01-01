Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Walmart.ca now has "ZING! BLAM! WHAMMO!" & "The Grumbler" up for sale.
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:47 PM   #1
Darkmatter
Insert Funny Here
Join Date: Nov 2018
Location: Ontario
Posts: 131
Walmart.ca now has "ZING! BLAM! WHAMMO!" & "The Grumbler" up for sale.
I wasn't sure if this was common knowledge, but I think it is a fairly recent update.


G1 Reissue Warpath and Gears are now up for sale on walmart.ca, although Warpath is out of stock for online orders at the moment.


Still no Soundwave.
Darkmatter is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
1985 ROBOTECH MATCHBOX MIRIYA 6" ACTION FIGURE HTF RARE
Transformers
1984 HASBRO TRANS FORMERS OPTIMUS PRIME TOY & BOX
Transformers
Iron Factory EX-16H Pink Assassin 3rd Party Transformers CW Hunter Arcee
Transformers
transformers g1 Targetmaster Misfire vintage 100% complete
Transformers
Transformers TFC Uranos & Wings of Uranos (Superion) complete 5 figures Not KO
Transformers
Transformers Lot Siege Wfc Sideswipe Hound Deluxe Generations Warpath FOC Brawl
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:48 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.