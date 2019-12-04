Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers voice actor Gregg Berger to attend TFcon Orlando 2020


TFcon is very happy to announce*Gregg Berger*the voices of*Grimlock, Skyfire, Long Haul*and*Outback*in the Transformers Generation 1 cartoon*will be a guest at TFcon Orlando 2020. He is also known for his role as Odie in*Garfield. He will be attending all weekend signing for fans.* Gregg Berger is presented by*Ages Three and Up. TFcon  Americas largest fan-run Transformers convention heads to Florida the weekend of March 20 to 22, 2020. TFcon USA will take place at the DoubleTree By Hilton at the Entrance to Universal Orlando. Discounted hotel block information is now available. <a href="https://www.tfcon.com/contact/exhibitors">Exhibitor applications &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers voice actor Gregg Berger to attend TFcon Orlando 2020 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
