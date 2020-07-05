|
Takara Tomy Transformers Earthrise ER-09 Arcee And ER-EX Trailbreaker Official In-Han
Once again, the official*Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter
*have shared new Transformers official in-hand images. Today we can share for you images of*Transformers Earthrise ER-09 Arcee And ER-EX Trailbreaker . Arcee is new mold for the Earthtise collection and it’s shown in robot mode next to Cyberverse Deluxe Arcee. We also Trailbreaker shots in robot and alt mode. Speaking of Trailbreaker, he will be released as a Takara Tomy Mall exclusive for the Japanese market. It’s kind of strange that a key G1 character will have a limited release, but this had been the case with several other Earthrise figure in » Continue Reading.
