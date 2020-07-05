New third party company*Trans Craft*has just uploaded,*via their Weibo account
, images of the color prototype of their*TC-02 Bumblebee Movie Bumblebee.* From what we can see from the images, we have what seems to be one of the most movie-accurate Bumblebee movie molds in the market. The figure shows a great range of posability, nicely detailed sculpt, plus the battle mask, cannon and blade seen in the movie. The images show a very nice weathering finishing as well as a detailed classic VW beetle alt mode. Remember that this is an early prototype, and some changes may be done in » Continue Reading.
The post Trans Craft TC-02 Bumblebee Movie Bumblebee Color Prototype
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca