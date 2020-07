Trans Craft TC-02 Bumblebee Movie Bumblebee Color Prototype

New third party company*Trans Craft*has just uploaded,* via their Weibo account , images of the color prototype of their*TC-02 Bumblebee Movie Bumblebee.* From what we can see from the images, we have what seems to be one of the most movie-accurate Bumblebee movie molds in the market. The figure shows a great range of posability, nicely detailed sculpt, plus the battle mask, cannon and blade seen in the movie. The images show a very nice weathering finishing as well as a detailed classic VW beetle alt mode. Remember that this is an early prototype, and some changes may be done in » Continue Reading. The post Trans Craft TC-02 Bumblebee Movie Bumblebee Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM