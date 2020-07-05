Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Trans Craft TC-02 Bumblebee Movie Bumblebee Color Prototype
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,918
Trans Craft TC-02 Bumblebee Movie Bumblebee Color Prototype


New third party company*Trans Craft*has just uploaded,*via their Weibo account, images of the color prototype of their*TC-02 Bumblebee Movie Bumblebee.* From what we can see from the images, we have what seems to be one of the most movie-accurate Bumblebee movie molds in the market. The figure shows a great range of posability, nicely detailed sculpt, plus the battle mask, cannon and blade seen in the movie. The images show a very nice weathering finishing as well as a detailed classic VW beetle alt mode. Remember that this is an early prototype, and some changes may be done in &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Trans Craft TC-02 Bumblebee Movie Bumblebee Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Titanium Series Die-Cast Figures - Lot of 7 - Used
Transformers
Hasbro Vintage Transformers G1 Omega Supreme, Amazing Condition.
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro Transformers G1 Smokescreen
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro Transformers G1 Tracks Swoop
Transformers
Hasbro Vintage 1985 TRANSFORMERS G1 AUTOBOT AIR GUARDIAN JETFIRE Complete
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro Transformers G1 Blitzwing
Transformers
Takara Transformers Legends LG17 Blackarachnia Complete and in box
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:21 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.