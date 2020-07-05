|
Banana Force MPL-01 Red Sharpshooter Super Parts Accessory Package
Third Party Company*Banana Force*have revealed, via their*Facebook account
, a new*Super Parts accessory package for their*MPL-01 Red Sharpshooter*(RID 2001 Optimus Prime / Car Robot Fire Convoy). This is kind of an upgrade kit for the impressive*MPL-01 Red Sharpshooter*in order to improve the look of the unarmored robot adding some details from the cartoon as well as new cartoon-inspired armament for the main figure. Chest plate (for unarmored robot) Backpack with sirens/lights (for unarmored robot) Extra rifle Extra sword New “ladder cannon” (for the complete robot) According to the information shared in Banana Force Facebook, this pack will be priced $50.00 » Continue Reading.
The post Banana Force MPL-01 Red Sharpshooter Super Parts Accessory Package
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca