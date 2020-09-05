Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Rumor: War For Cybertron Kingdom The Ark Incoming?


We have something to let you speculation gear on today. According to*marcomadrysreviews on Instagram and Facebook, a new*War For Cybertron Kingdom The Ark would be on the works. Please, take this with a grain of salt until we find a proper official confirmation. We had listened to rumors about the G1 Ark planned to be released as a playset over the last weeks, but now we have what a small image of what seems to be our first look at this possible release. We can spot Teletran-1 too as part of the design. Could the Ark be finally released?

The post Rumor: War For Cybertron Kingdom The Ark Incoming? appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



